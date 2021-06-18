STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops urge Twitter to reveal details of miscreants who posted objectionable comments against actress Meera Chopra

The actress had, back then itself, filed a complaint stating that some netizens, who claim themselves to be the fans of actor Jr NTR, were posting objectionable comments against her.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police has sent a notice to Twitter urging it to reveal the details of those who posted objectionable comments against actress Meera Chopra last year.

KVM Prasad, Cybercrimes ACP, said: “We have sent a notice to the social media platform, requesting it to reveal the details of those involved in the crime. We have also taken note of another video, which has been doing the rounds on Twitter, wherein the creators portrayed police officials in a lewd manner. After receiving the details of the person from Twitter, we booked the accused,” he said.“After Meera Chopra’s complaint garnered much attention, several of her fans came forward condemning it. We managed to delete most of these comments last year itself,” he added.

