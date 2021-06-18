STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Revise Atmanirbhar relief package for MSMEs: KTR to Nirmala Sitharaman

Though the Atmanirbhar relief package was announced a year ago, the impact of the package was minimal for the MSME sector, which had really faced the brunt of the pandemic.

Published: 18th June 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reappraise the Atmanirbhar relief package to suit the needs of the MSME sector.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Rama Rao said that it was high time for a sincere reappraisal of the Aatmanirbhar relief package to make it work more realistically and humanely for the most affected constituents, of which MSMEs occupy a top priority.

Though the Atmanirbhar relief package was announced a year ago, the impact of the package was minimal for the MSME sector, which had really faced the brunt of the pandemic. More than 80 per cent of the MSMEs in Telangana faced a negative impact mainly due to the lockdown last year and above 25 per cent had lost significant revenues.

“The most touted and directly targeted scheme for the MSME sector in the package is the Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line Scheme, under which `3 lakh crore had been allotted. In Telangana, the MSME units themselves did not find anything specifically attractive in the scheme. It took us a prolonged outreach campaign to make them avail the benefit,” Rama Rao said. Every MSME had unique challenges and a ‘one size fits all’ kind of scheme was hardly the answer to their requirements, the Industries Minister said. 

He said that the Subordinate Debt scheme for stressed MSMEs offer meagre loan amounts, and had an impractical requirement of establishing commercial viability of the unit before sanctioning of the loan. The guidelines of the Corpus Fund scheme meant for innovative MSMEs has also not been released so far, he pointed out in his letter.

Another component of the Aatmanirbhar relief package which could have potentially impacted the sector positively were the PLI schemes offered to champion sectors. In its present form, it is evident that the scheme would only benefit large manufacturing companies. A simple tweak in the scheme guidelines could benefit the MSMEs enormously, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp