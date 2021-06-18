T-Hub announces 2nd batch of startup programme

Vivek Bhoomi By

HYDERABAD: Telangana government-supported startup incubator T-Hub has announced the second installment of its funding programme T-Angel, which helps startups raise funds from angel investors through its intensiv 45- day acceleration routine. The programme will begin in July and applications are being invited from startups across the country till June 30. Two major bottlenecks hindering the chances of startups to raise capital would be resolved during the programme as T-Hub would do an in-depth assessment of the startup’s business plan.

A customised work plan would be developed for each of the startups with specific interventions. Subject-matter experts will help the startups in developing a refined business plan and an investor pitch deck. A five-member Investment Committee will evaluate the startups and decide on the investments, which is up to `50 lakh for each of the qualified startups, in three tranches.

“T-Angel’s existence has been tailored to solve the issue of entrepreneurs’ awareness of what the angel investors are looking for. T-Hub believes that there are plenty of technology startups that are investment-ready, provided they learn the fundamentals from an investor’s perspective,” said Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub.

According to Pallav Bajjuri, Founder of Kahaniya, a startup which in T-Angel’s first batch the programme helped them understand how pitching works, how to refine their pitch deck and business model, and how to build a team. Even the investors benefit from the process as they get a chance to connect with 15-20 highpotential startups with improved chances of getting exceptional returns from their investments.