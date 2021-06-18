STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: IMA to hold state-wide protest today

Nearly 15,000 members and several thousand non-members are slated to wear black badges and hold banners in protest against the discreditation of allopathy.

Published: 18th June 2021 09:49 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana chapter of the Indian Medical Association has planned a one-day State-wide protest on Friday against the comments made by non-specialists against modern medicine. 

“We are protesting against the comments made by certain individuals against allopathy. We will be submitting a representation to all MLAs, MPs and district collectors so that they can take up the issue at the highest level,” said Dr BN Reddy, secretary, IMA Telangana. 

The IMA has also demanded stringent laws against those who attack healthcare workers. “During the pandemic, we saw several attacks on doctors across the country. We need a uniform non-bailable central law to put an end to such attacks as this is disturbing the morale of healthcare workers across the country,” added Dr BN Reddy.

