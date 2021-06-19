Amid political heat, more youngsters join TRS, BJP

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: While both the TRS and BJP are focused on strengthening their respective base in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, several youngsters joined both the parties, on Friday.

In Karimnagar, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar welcomed around 100 youngsters into the party.

Meanwhile, in another programme at Sirisedu village in Illandakunta mandal, several youngsters joined the BJP in the presence of Eatala Rajender. The Huzurabad Bar Association members felicitated Rajender and extended support, on the same day.

In the meantime, speculations are rife that the TRS is likely to field a candidate with maximum chance of winning such as Muddasani Purushotham Reddy, retired IAS officer and brother of four-time MLA late Muddasani Damodar Reddy, in the bypoll. On the other hand, the BJP leaders are reportedly planning to field Rajender’s wife Eatala Jamuna.