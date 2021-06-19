Andhra Pradesh siphoning off Krishna water illegally: Telangana Agriculture Minister

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy said that Telangana was not ready to part with even a drop of water from its allotted quota from Krishna river.

He assured that the State government would resist every move by the Andhra Pradesh government to siphon off water from Srisailam.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the newly constructed Rythu Vedika at Vundavelli mandal headquarters on Friday, he found fault with the Andhra government for carrying out works for the construction of the Sanghameshwaram Project, even after it was given in writing to the National Green Tribunal that no works will be taken up until all necessary approvals for the project are granted.

The Minister said that the Telangana government was going ahead with the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme works as it was sanctioned during the previous government, but the AP government was trying to draw Krishna water without permission from the Centre and in violation of the Apex Council and Krishna River Management Board’s allocations for the two States.

Recalling that the Telangana movement was born out of the injustice in distribution of irrigation water, he observed that even after the formation of the new State, the AP government did not mend its ways of unjustly utilizing Telangana’s water even after completely utilizing their share.

He assured the people of Nadigadda, the original name of Gadwal-Alampur area which lies between Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, that the State government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would act swiftly to protect the interests of the people of the region.