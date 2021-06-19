Custodial death? Maid dies in police station in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman Mariyamma, accused in a theft case in her employer’s house, collapsed in Addagudur police station in Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday morning. She was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead. A custodial death case has been registered in this regard

Mariyamma was working as a domestic help in Addagudur. Her employer lodged a complaint that Mariyamma has stolen Rs 2 lakh from their house, following which a case has been registered. On Friday morning, she was picked up and brought to the police station for questioning and recording her statement.

As the officer concerned was busy, she was told to sit in the verandah at the police station, where she collapsed at around 10.30 am. Police noticed her and rushed her to a nearby private clinic and later to Area Hospital at Bhongir, where she was declared brought dead.