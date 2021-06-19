Farmer, two sons axed to death in broad daylight in Telangana

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: A farmer and his two sons were hacked to death in broad daylight on Saturday at the Gangaram village of Kataram Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

As per the preliminary information, the trio was working in their agricultural field when the incident took place.

Some persons, who are yet to be identified, came to the field at noon and hacked the three persons to death with an axe.

According to the Kataram police, a land dispute between the victims and the perpetrators might have led to the murder.