KCR set to visit Vasalamarri village on June 22

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: P Anjaiah, the Sarpanch of Vasalamarri village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, received an unexpected phone call from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. The CM informed him that he would visit the village on June 22. Vasalamarri village was adopted by the CM in October 2020.

He will take part in a community lunch with all the 2,600 residents of the village, and it is expected to announce various development schemes. The CM has asked the Sarpanch to find two venues — one for the community lunch and the other for a public meeting. “Just arrange two rain-proof tents for the lunch and meeting,” Rao told the Sarpanch over phone.

The CM said that he could not visit the village these last few months due to Covid-19. When Anjaiah urged him to visit his house, he readily obliged. “First, let’s have some lunch. Then, I will visit your house. Later, we will proceed to the public meeting venue,” he told Anjaiah.

He then told the Sarpanch not to engage in petty politics. “Bring everyone to the public meeting, cutting across party lines. If you perform well, you will be re-elected,” the CM said. The State government has already decided to spend `100 crore for the development of the village, which is around 25 km away from Erravalli.