STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR set to visit Vasalamarri village on June 22

He will take part in a community lunch with all the 2,600 residents of the village, and it is expected to announce various development schemes.

Published: 19th June 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  P Anjaiah, the Sarpanch of Vasalamarri village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, received an unexpected phone call from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. The CM informed him that he would visit the village on June 22. Vasalamarri village was adopted by the CM in October 2020. 

He will take part in a community lunch with all the 2,600 residents of the village, and it is expected to announce various development schemes. The CM has asked the Sarpanch to find two venues — one for the community lunch and the other for a public meeting. “Just arrange two rain-proof tents for the lunch and meeting,” Rao told the Sarpanch over phone.

The CM said that he could not visit the village these last few months due to Covid-19. When Anjaiah urged him to visit his house, he readily obliged. “First, let’s have some lunch. Then, I will visit your house. Later, we will proceed to the public meeting venue,” he told Anjaiah.

He then told the Sarpanch not to engage in petty politics. “Bring everyone to the public meeting, cutting across party lines. If you perform well, you will be re-elected,” the CM said. The State government has already decided to spend `100 crore for the development of the village, which is around 25 km away from Erravalli. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR Telangana
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp