Maharashtra dams full; Sri Ram Sagar Project gets inflows

Water from Babhali Barrage, another dam situated in Nanded district, was released into Godavari.

Published: 19th June 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

The Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Nizamabad district brimming with water as the project continues to get heavy inflows from upstream areas in Maharashtra (File Photo)

The Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Nizamabad district brimming with water as the project continues to get heavy inflows from upstream areas in Maharashtra (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With water being released into Godavari river after two dams in neighboring Maharashtra reached Full Reservoir Level (FRL), the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) started receiving huge inflows on Friday.

According to officials, the Shankarrao Chowhan Vishnupuri Project (SCVP), situated in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, around 155 km away from SRSP in Nizamabad, reached its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) on Friday morning, following which the project authorities released the water into Godavari.

However, all the gates of Vishnupuri Project, with full capacity of 2.85 tmc, were closed by evening after 16,635 cusecs of water was released into Godavari.

Water from Babhali Barrage, another dam situated in Nanded district, was released into Godavari. The gates of Babhali, with full capacity of 2.74 tmc, were opened for the second time this month to release water into the river. Around 10,066 cusecs were released into the SRSP.

