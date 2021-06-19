STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana reports 1,417 new COVID cases, tally reaches 6,10,834

Published: 19th June 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

People wait in line to get vaccinated at a multi-purpose function hall at Champapet in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,417 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 6,10,834 and toll to 3,546. On the same day, nearly 1,897 people recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 5,88,259. The total number of active cases is now at 19,029.

Meanwhile, aggressive testing has helped in reducing cases in Khammam district, which reported 93 cases on Friday. It was the only district with a Test Positivity Rate higher than 10 per cent since the last one month. The highest number of cases were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with 149, followed by Rangareddy with 104. 

The State is also inching closer towards a milestone for vaccinations. Currently, 86.9 lakh doses of both first and second doses of the vaccine have been administered. The State is anticipating that by July, it will achieve administration of 1 crore dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. 

