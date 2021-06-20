STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
33-year-old Telugu techie drowns in US

 Ravi Kumar’s parents reside at Kodad and they were informed about the mishap by their son’s friends.

Published: 20th June 2021 07:32 AM

Drowning

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old Telugu software engineer in the US died while he was out boating with his friends. The mishap took place at Hartford, Connecticut. The deceased, Siripurapu Ravi Kumar, hailed from Kodad of Suryapet district. He went to the US three years ago after he obtained a job. He was working as a Consultant Data Engineer at Cigna. 

Ravi Kumar and his friends went to a lake where they were enjoying boating during the weekend. During the boating, Ravi Kumar slipped, fell into the water and drowned. Later, his friends found his body floating on the water. A case was registered and investigation is on. Ravi Kumar’s parents reside at Kodad and they were informed about the mishap by their son’s friends.

