Given two Covid vaccine doses in one go, alleges Telangana woman

The young woman complained of dizziness and was immediately shifted to the Area Hospital, Vanasthalipuram. 

Published: 20th June 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strange incident, a 22-year-old woman from Abdullapurmet claimed she was given two doses of vaccine on the same day by the staff at the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC). The young woman complained of dizziness and was immediately shifted to the Area Hospital, Vanasthalipuram. 
“They gave me two doses. The nurse was talking on phone and did it without noticing,” the girl told mediapersons.

Soon after the incident, the girl complained of giddiness. Doctors present there checked her BP and found it to be 90/70, so they gave preliminary injections to control it and shifted her to the hospital. She was kept under observation for a day. Rangareddy Health Department officials have launched a probe into the matter. 

“We checked the vials of the vaccine and summoned all the staff there. In our investigation, we found that no such issue took place as all doses from the Covaxin vials were given to different individuals,” said Swarajaya Lakshmi, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Rangareddy. “The woman was anxious at the time of vaccination and looked away. When she was about to be poked with the needle, she moved her arm, forcing the staff to reinsert the needle which made her believe so,” the District Medical and Health Officer further added.

