STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

YS Sharmila blames KCR for 70-year-old’s suicide

In a statement, Sharmila alleged that the officials are harassing the displaced people who have been fighting for 963 days.

Published: 20th June 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday asked the State government whether the people displaced by the Mallanna Sagar project have a right to live. She said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who also hail from erstwhile Medak district, are responsible for the death of 70-year-old farmer Thutukuri Malla Reddy in Vemulaghat.

In a statement, Sharmila alleged that the officials are harassing the displaced people who have been fighting for 963 days. She said that the government has failed to provide an Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package to the victims, though the project is nearing its completion. She claimed that 4,566 families out of a total of 6,800 families were not given a house under the R&R package, while the rest were not issued a registration certificate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Sharmila Mallanna Sagar project
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp