YS Sharmila blames KCR for 70-year-old’s suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday asked the State government whether the people displaced by the Mallanna Sagar project have a right to live. She said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who also hail from erstwhile Medak district, are responsible for the death of 70-year-old farmer Thutukuri Malla Reddy in Vemulaghat.

In a statement, Sharmila alleged that the officials are harassing the displaced people who have been fighting for 963 days. She said that the government has failed to provide an Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package to the victims, though the project is nearing its completion. She claimed that 4,566 families out of a total of 6,800 families were not given a house under the R&R package, while the rest were not issued a registration certificate.