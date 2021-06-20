Telangana Junior colleges to reopen on July 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, on Saturday, announced that all junior colleges, both government and private, will reopen on July 1, 2021. The decision came in the backdrop of the move to end to the lockdown.

The notification that was issued by the board, said: “Principals of all government /government sector/ private junior colleges in the State have been informed that the reopening of all the junior colleges have been postponed up to June 30. Colleges shall reopen on 1 July 2021.”

It added that further all the principals of government junior colleges in the State are hereby instructed to continue the process of admissions via online portal of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education and other online methods utilising the non-teaching staff working in summer vacation on turn basis and other teaching staff available in the vicinity of the institutes. The receipt of this order should be acknowledged, it added.

