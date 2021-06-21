101 acres allotted for new prison in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Prisons and Correctional Services Department, on Sunday, was allotted 101 acres of land for building an ultra-modern Warangal Central Prison complex by the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) Commandant (4th Battalion) at Mamnoor in Warangal (Urban) district. Warangal Central Prison Superintendent Santosh Kumar Roy received the papers. The construction of the new prison complex will be completed within two years.

Earlier this month, following the instructions of the State government, the Prisons Department had vacated the Warangal Central Prison and had handed over the premises to the Medical and Health Department. The location will now be used for the construction of a super-speciality hospital as envisioned by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to cater to the needs of the growing populace of Warangal and adjoining areas.

The Chief Minister had also sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the immediate upgradation of facilities of various prisons, where the inmates of Warangal Central Prison were shifted to. The Chief Minister had also instructed the Revenue Department officials to identify a suitable piece of land for the construction of an ultra modern Central Prison at Warangal. Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the 101-acre land was identified on the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) Battalion campus at Mamnoor.

After Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and Home Secretary Ravi Gupta, approved the proposal, the land was handed over to Warangal C e n t r a l P r i s o n Superintendent. It may be mentioned that the 135-year-old Warangal Central Jail was built on a 64-acre land during the Nizam’s rule in 1885. It is the second-largest jail in the State.

