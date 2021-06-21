Collectors touch CM KCR’s feet, seek his blessings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking everyone by surprise, Siddipet and Kamareddy Collectors, P Venkatrama Reddy and A Sarath respectively, touched the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a mark of respect

(Top) Siddipet Collector P Venkatrama

Reddy touches the feet of TS CM on Sunday.

(Bottom) Kamareddy Collector A Sarath

follows suit later in the day

during the inauguration of the integrated collector’s complexs in their respective districts, on Sunday.

The scene was more or less similar at both the places. As soon as the Chief Minister, after inaugurating the collector office complexes, entered the collectors’ chambers, the two collectors took his blessings.In Siddipet, Venkatrama Reddy bent forward and touched the CM’s feet. Soon, Reddy’s wife, son and brother followed suit. As Reddy touched Rao’s feet, the latter dropped sacred rice (akshinthalu) on Reddy and blessed him.

In Kamareddy too, Sarath took the Chief Minister’s blessings by touching his feet twice after KCR entered his new chamber to take a look. Later, the collector sat in the chair as Ministers and other dignitaries watched him.