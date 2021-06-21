Drowned techie’s kin seek KTR’s help to bring body home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Ravi Kumar Siripurapu, a Telugu software engineer, died in a drowning accident in the US, Telugu associations and NRIs in America launched fundraisers to help shift his body to his native place in Suryapet district. His parents Srinivas and Padma, meanwhile, appealed to IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the Union government to take measures to bring their son’s body back.

Recalling her last phone conversation with Ravi, Padma said, “He had asked me if we were doing okay, and advised us to stay indoors due to Covid-19. We cannot believe that he’s gone. We want to see him one last time.” His father said that Ravi was a brilliant student and an EAMCET topper. He moved to the US a few years ago where he worked as a software engineer.