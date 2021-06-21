Manyamkonda temple to be on par with Yadadri: V Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud said that the State government will develop the Manyamkonda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on par with the Yadadri Temple. On Sunday, he attended the Dhwaja Sthamba Kalasa Pratishtapana at the Manyamkonda Temple. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of 64 2BHK houses in the village close to the temple. He inaugurated a newly constructed fire station at Mahbubnaagar town. He said that steps were being taken for the all-round development of the town.