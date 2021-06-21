STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toll plaza collections drop due to restrictions

As per NHAI data, the collections at toll plazas which was Rs 121.30 crore in March, dropped to Rs 86.91 crore in May.

Vehicles stuck in long lines at toll plazas on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With vehicular movement decreasing with the rise of Covid-19, followed by the restrictions on vehicles on State borders, collections at toll plazas on National Highways (NH) have dropped significantly.According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), toll plazas, which are usually abuzz with vehicles, didn’t witness much activity in the last two months. There are about 23 toll plazas in the State and reduced toll collections were witnessed on a daily basis, particularly in May.

As per NHAI data, the collections at toll plazas which was Rs 121.30 crore in March, dropped to Rs 86.91 crore in May. However, the situation was better compared to previous year’s lockdown. In April 2020, the toll collections were just Rs 11.65 crore compared to Rs 113.35 crore collections in April this year. Of the total payments of Rs 86.91 crore in May, the toll payments made through RFID technology was Rs 83.38 crore and Rs 2.97 crore was made through cash payments, NHAI sources said.

