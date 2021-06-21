STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS slams BJP for not supporting Telangana’s interests

Niranjan Reddy wondered why the Centre had failed to resolve water-sharing issues between the two States, even though the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal was formed 17 years ago.

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy slammed the BJP State unit for failing to adequately support Telangana in fulfilling the assurances given to it by the Centre, as enacted in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014. Addressing the media during a tour of his constituency, Niranjan Reddy lambasted the BJP leaders for constantly attacking the Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“By sanctioning the Lower Sileru Hydro Power Plant to Andhra Pradesh and merging seven mandals of Telangana with the neighbouring State, injustice was meted out to our land. This was not raised by any of the BJP leaders in 2014,” he said. Niranjan Reddy wondered why the Centre had failed to resolve water-sharing issues between the two States, even though the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal was formed 17 years ago.

“The State’s BJP leaders are tight-lipped even as the Andhra Pradesh government is going ahead with the construction of Sangameshwaram Lift Irrigation Project to draw 3 TMC water without necessary permissions,” he said. The Minister said that the expansion of railways, setting up of a railway coach factory at Kazipet, establishment of a SAIL steel plant in Khammam and other assurances under the Reorganisation Act had not been fulfilled yet.

