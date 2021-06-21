STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Warangal (Urban) district's name to be changed to Hanamkonda, announces Telangana CM KCR

The CM also announced that Warangal city will get a new government dental college and hospital, which will come up in place of the Warangal Central Jail

Published: 21st June 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao unveiled the statue of Kaloji Narayana Rao during the inauguration of Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University administration building in Warangal (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Monday that the name of Warangal (Urban) district will be changed to Hanamkonda and Warangal (Rural) district will become Warangal district.

The CM also announced that Warangal city will get a new government dental college and hospital, which will come up in place of the Warangal Central Jail. It will be as tall as 33 floors and will become functional within 1.5 years.

The announcement of a new government dental college and hospital at Warangal comes on the heels of the announcement of a new medical college in Kamareddy district and four new veterinary colleges in the state.

The slew of announcements were made by the CM in his address after paying floral tributes to a statue of Professor Jayashankar at Warangal on his death anniversary.

Rao also inaugurated the new Administration Block of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore, and the new Integrated Collectorate Complex of Warangal (Urban) district.

Rao said that he received representations from the local TRS party leaders, demanding the rechristening of Warangal (Urban) district as Hanamkonda and Warangal (Rural) district as Warangal. The CM said that the demands will be accepted and within 2-3 days necessary action will be taken.

Speaking on the new government hospital that the state government has decided to construct in place of the Warangal Central Jail, Rao said that the Telangana government is ready to spend as much as Rs 2,000-3,000 crore for it. He said that a committee will be constituted by the state government which will go to Canada and look into various aspects of a public hospital and file a report on its findings.

Rao further said that an area spanning 200 acres in Warangal - including MGM Hospital, Kakatiya Medical College, KNRUHS, Regional Eye Hospital and Warangal Central Jail(where new hospital is to come up) -  will become a health hub and serve the medical needs of northern Telangana districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Warangal Hanamkonda
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp