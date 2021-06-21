Warangal (Urban) district's name to be changed to Hanamkonda, announces Telangana CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Monday that the name of Warangal (Urban) district will be changed to Hanamkonda and Warangal (Rural) district will become Warangal district.

The CM also announced that Warangal city will get a new government dental college and hospital, which will come up in place of the Warangal Central Jail. It will be as tall as 33 floors and will become functional within 1.5 years.

The announcement of a new government dental college and hospital at Warangal comes on the heels of the announcement of a new medical college in Kamareddy district and four new veterinary colleges in the state.

The slew of announcements were made by the CM in his address after paying floral tributes to a statue of Professor Jayashankar at Warangal on his death anniversary.

Rao also inaugurated the new Administration Block of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore, and the new Integrated Collectorate Complex of Warangal (Urban) district.

Rao said that he received representations from the local TRS party leaders, demanding the rechristening of Warangal (Urban) district as Hanamkonda and Warangal (Rural) district as Warangal. The CM said that the demands will be accepted and within 2-3 days necessary action will be taken.

Speaking on the new government hospital that the state government has decided to construct in place of the Warangal Central Jail, Rao said that the Telangana government is ready to spend as much as Rs 2,000-3,000 crore for it. He said that a committee will be constituted by the state government which will go to Canada and look into various aspects of a public hospital and file a report on its findings.

Rao further said that an area spanning 200 acres in Warangal - including MGM Hospital, Kakatiya Medical College, KNRUHS, Regional Eye Hospital and Warangal Central Jail(where new hospital is to come up) - will become a health hub and serve the medical needs of northern Telangana districts.