STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Fields in Banswada uplands to get water soon

According to sources, the government has already allocated `106 crore for the two schemes.

Published: 22nd June 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Lift Irrigation SCheme

Image of Lift Irrigation used for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a major respite for scores of farmers whose agricultural fields are situated in the upland areas of Banswada Assembly constituency, the Irrigation Department authorities have decided to construct two Lift Irrigation Schemes (LIS) — Jakora and Chandur — on the Nizamsagar canal to provide irrigation water to about 10,000 acres.  The issue had been pending with the State government for several years. 

According to sources, the government has already allocated Rs106 crore for the two schemes. Apart from Jakora and Chandur LIS, the government has also allocated funds for other developmental works in Banswada. Despite being known for its rich agricultural sector, certain villages in the Banswada Assembly constituency, through which the Manjeera river flows and is also a home to the Nizamsagar project, have been facing an acute shortage of irrigation water for quite some time now. The most affected are the 20 to 25 villages in Chandur and Varni mandals. 

Though the State government has started providing water to the Nizamsagar project through the KLIS, this won’t help the villages in Chandur and Varni mandals as they are situated in the upland areas of the constituency. It is in view of this that the government has decided to construct two new LIS on the Nizamsagar canal. 

According to engineers concerned, while the authorities will be able to provide irrigation water to around 2,850 acres through the Chandur scheme, water to the remaining around 4, 200 acres will be provided via the Jakora. The government has also decided to increase the capacity of the Siddapur tank by 0.5 tmcft and has sanctioned `72.50 crore to this regard. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banswada Banswada farmers Telangana farmers
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp