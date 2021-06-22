Five held for running online cricket betting racket from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-member gang, which was organising online betting on Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Tuesday.

The gang was operating from Nizampet. Police seized over Rs 20 lakh cash, equipment used for betting, and other material from the gang. The kingpin of the gang Somanna is absconding, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, the Special Operations Team along with Bachupally police station staff raided the place and caught the organisers -- Gunturi Satya Pavan Kumar, Uddara Raju, Ch. Trinath, Nandipamu Bhaskar, and Jakkapudi Prasad, said Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

The arrested accused obtained access to online betting from Somanna and procured devices to organise betting. Using their contacts of bookies in Hyderabad, they operated the racket. The profit and loss of the punters could be viewed real-time on online betting apps such as Live Line Guru, Cricket Mazza, Lotus, Bet-365, Bet fair and etc, which were provided by the organisers.

The transactions were also done online, but in some cases it is through net cash. The cash transactions between Somanna and Gunturi Satya Pavan Kumar are done through hawala money. Cash and devices, all worth Rs 23.80 lakh, have been seized.

Sajjanar has advised parents to keep a strict vigil on their children and check if they are indulging in betting. It is learnt that students are taking money from their parents on the pretext of tuition fees and indulging in betting. Be vigilant about the following mobile apps: Bet 365, Dream 11, MPL, Betway, Dream Guru, My 11 Circle, Bet 365, Coral, Bwin, 777 Bet, Dafabet, Winner, Cricket Betting 2020, Just Bet, Betfred, Lotus Cricket Line, he said.

Police also warned of theft of bank accounts and personal data of people indulging in betting, which may result in unauthorised money transfer and blackmailing using personal photos, data, etc.