Yacharam: Man gets 10-year-rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man, who was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl at Yacharam of Rachakonda Commissionerate in 2017, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years on Monday. The court also imposed a fine of `3,000.

The convict Ramavath Naresh, who is from to Nalgonda district, developed a friendship with the victim, who was then 17. Later, he proposed to her and promised to marry her. In 2017, he confined her in a hut for a few days, where he had intercourse with her several times.

He later dropped her at her place and fled. The police initially registered a kidnapping case and later added rape POCSO Act charges to it. He was sent to judicial remand and a chargesheet was filed in December 2017. The IX Additional District Court at LB Nagar examined the statements by the victim and witnesses, scientific evidence produced by the prosecution and delivered the judgement.