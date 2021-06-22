ZPTCs allege irregularity in Rythu Vedika works in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Some of the ZPTC members belonging to TRS party have alleged that there were irregularities in the construction of Rythu Vedika buildings. They alleged that the contractors used poor quality material and collected excess amount for the material used in the building construction. They said that the government was serious about the project and wanted the building works to be completed within a short period. However, contractors have taken advantage of the situation. They demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, Collector Sikta Patnaik has appointed a committee headed by Supertending Engineer of Panchayat Raj Department and instructed them to look into the matter and submit a report. Action will be taken based on the report. In the district, a total of 101 Rythu Vedika buildings are being constructed.