COVID-19: 30.34 per cent of Telangana's population has received at least one vaccine dose

The two other Southern States of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have administered jabs to 27.38 per cent and 19.45 per cent of their populations, respectively.

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens queue up to get jabs during a special drive at ZPHS school, Raganna Guda village, Hayathnagar mandal on Tuesday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Citizens queue up to get jabs during a special drive at ZPHS school, Raganna Guda village, Hayathnagar mandal on Tuesday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana ranks third among the five South Indian States in terms of percentage of people who have been vaccinated. As per official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ( MOHFW ), in Telangana, nearly 30.34 per cent of the population has been vaccinated. It is just behind Kerala and Karnataka, which have vaccinated 38.48 per cent and 35.38 per cent of their populations, respectively. 

The two other Southern States of AP and Tamil Nadu have administered jabs to 27.38 per cent and 19.45 per cent of their populations, respectively. As of Monday, Telangana has vaccinated 93,25,254 individuals with both doses, of which nearly 77,54,356 have got only one dose of the vaccine. As per estimates by MOHFW, Telangana’s population is about 3.8 crore as on October 2020, of which nearly 2.5 crore are eligible to take the shot.

1,175 Covid cases, 10 deaths in TS

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,175 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with 1,771 previously infected individuals lodging recoveries. As the number of recoveries has been more than the number of new cases for a while, the active cases have now plummetted to 16,640. Nearly 10 deaths were reported on the day, taking the death toll to 3,586 cases. The highest number of cases, 133, were reported from GHMC limits. This was followed by Khammam with 76 cases, Karimnagar with 74 and Kothugudem with 70 cases.

