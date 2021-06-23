Maoist leader Haribhushan dies of COVID-19

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Senior Maoist leader Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan reportedly died due to Covid-19 at a Bastar forests in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. However, there has been no confirmation on the death from the Maoist party yet. Haribhushan was a secretary of the Telangana State Committee of the CPI (Maoist).

He was inducted into the Central Committee, the most powerful decision making body of the ultra left revolutionary party. He was wanted in connection with scores of cases in different States.

He was a native of Madagudem village of Gangaram mandal in Mahabubabad district, and was from the Koya tribal community. He joined the party in 1995 while he was pursuing his degree in Narsampet town. He married Samakka alias Sharada Dala, commander of Charla-Shabari area. Haribhushan played a key role in the recent Maoist party operations in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. He also escaped from the recent encounter at Puvvarthi in Chhattisgarh.