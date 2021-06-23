Telangana Waqf Board transfers Deputy CEO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Within three months of his appointment as Deputy CEO of Telangana State Waqf Board, Mohammed Safiullah is being sent back to his earlier department, as the Board says there is no provision for a such a post.

According to official sources, during the Waqf Board meeting on Tuesday, all members unanimously resolved to transfer the official back to TS Genco.

Safiullah was working as a protocol officer at TS Genco prior to his appointment as Deputy CEO at Waqf Board on March 26.

Known for being a heritage activist, Safiullah had requested the government to join the Board, and a post was created so that he could join. The Board, now citing the Waqf Act, said there was no provision for a Deputy CEO post.