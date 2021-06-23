Telangana: Wedding celebrations turns sour as locals object to loud music, attack organisers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nampally police registered a case against a group of persons who disrupted a wedding and attacked the participants at the Laxmi Nagar Community Hall in Nampally late on Monday.

Police said when the party was going on, loud music was being played. As it was late night, the residents objected to the music.

A few of the residents turned up at the venue and demanded that the music be stopped, but the organisers tried to reason with them. This led to an argument, followed by locals allegedly attacking the organisers.

“We requested them to let us play the music for a few minutes for the sake of children,” the organisers said. The night patrol teams also rushed to the spot and dispersed the group. Later a case was registered.