VIT-AP School of Law observes World Refugee Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To create awareness among the students about issue of statelessness and the need to protect refugees, the VIT-AP School of Law observed the World Refugee Day on Monday.

The VIT-AP School of Law organised the event in association with VIT-AP University, Andhra Pradesh, Centre for Statelessness and Refugee Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, India.

The event was organised to highlight the refugee crisis which on the rise due to protracted conflicts and violations of human rights, leading to enormous displacement and forced migration scenario.