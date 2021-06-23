We’re ready for monsoon: Transco CMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Transco and Genco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao on Tuesday said that power utilities are ready to overcome the monsoon challenges. Prabhakar Rao, along with TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy, conducted a review meeting on ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the current monsoon season.

While directing the field officers to ensure reliable power supply, they instructed them to improve the revenue by arresting the revenue leakages. The officials were asked not to take the line clearances apathetically without proper programming. Further, with regard to tree cuttings, care should be taken not to cut the trees from root level and it should be trimmed to the required level, they said. The 1912 electricity control room will be strengthened.