Enjoyment survey ordered in Mahabubabad village

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: The Mahabubabad District Collectorate on Tuesday issued instructions for conducting enjoyment survey of dis-reserved lands in Narayanapuram village of Kesamudram Mandal.

Responding to the report published in Express titled ‘1,000 farmers denied Rythu Bandhu 7 times’ on June 20, an order for the survey of dis-reserved lands in sy nos 149, 150, 154, 165, 166 and 168 (1,417.06 acres) was issued by Mahabubabad Collectorate.The survey will be conducted under the supervision of Deputy Inspectors of Survey A Dattu and N Buchaiah, along with 14 officials.

According to its residents, the village was merged into Kesamudram mandal from Chinnamupparam revenue village of Nellikudur mandal in 2018. The total extent of land in the village is 1,827 acres (1,403 acres of unreserved area, 202 acres of government assigned land and 222 acres of private patta land).

From the year 1959 to 2017, farmers of this village had taken up agricultural work without interruption and had possessed old passbooks. However, due to official negligence, the total extent of pattadar lands went up to 2,669 acres, triggering a series of disputes.

While the State government was disbursing Rythu Bandhu amounts to farmers for Vanakalam-2021, this particular village is yet to start receiving benefits under the scheme since 2018. “We have been fighting for this for years and now the issue will be resolved,” said MPTC Dharavath Ravi.