Oustees left in lurch while YTPP works pick up pace

173 families have nowhere to go while Thermal Plant officials are on demolition spree; authorities say they gave the locals ample time
 

Published: 24th June 2021 08:35 AM

A boy belonging to Modhugula thanda in Nalgonda district takes a nap under a tree. His house was demolished recently for the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The residents of two tribal hamlets — Modhugula thanda and Kapura thanda in Dharmacharla mandal of Nalgonda district — who relinquished their agricultural fields and houses for the establishment of the 4,000-MW supercritical Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPP), are now in dire straits since they have no clue where to go as the authorities have started demolition of their residences.

Meanwhile, the residents of these tribal hamlets allege that they were not issued notices prior to the demolition. All they seek from the government is just some more time to find a decent place to put up their temporary shelters.

It may be mentioned here that the State government has allocated empty plots admeasuring 200 square yards to those who would lose their houses, as part of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement package. The pattas for these residential plots were issued exactly a year ago.

“Since then, we have been struggling to make both ends meet, as our lands were taken away and also due to the pandemic situation. The construction of most houses has reached just basement level, and we need at least two to three months’ time. But, the authorities are forcing us to leave by setting a deadline of one week,” lamented Rupavath Shanker, a resident of Kapura thanda. He said that most of the residents possess livestock and are unable to find houses for rent where they can accommodate the livestock.

6 families yet to get R&R package, alleges Sarpanch

In the two tribal hamlets, there are around 173 houses that need to be vacated immedaitely, according to local Sarpanch Rupavath Nanku. She also alleged that around six families haven’t received any compensation yet. She urged the government to increase the compensation, in view of increased prices for construction material.

Meanwhile, YTPP Chief Engineer J Sammaiah said that they have given the locals ample time, and expressed concerns about the locals’ safety amidst the construction works, which are progressing at a brisk pace.“These two are in the midst of the power plant site. There are craters dug in the project site and the women and children are moving all around, putting themselves in danger. We are scared for their safety,” Sammaiah said.

Refuting the allegations of leaving some behind while paying compensation, Miryalaguda RDO Rohit said that though they paid full compensation to 167 families, the remaining six were excluded from the list after some people lodged complaints against these families alleging that they do not stay in the aforementioned thandas and are, hence, not entitled to get the compensation. With regard to allegations of ‘eviction without sending notices’, the YTPP and revenue officials seem to lack clarity on who should have sent the notices, as the officials blamed each other.

