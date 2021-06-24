Telangana: Government order on COVID treatment fees sticks to old rates

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government issued a government order (GO) that caps rates for Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals in the State after the Telangana High Court had directed it to revise the same based on consultations with all stakeholders.
The GO 248 continues with the previous price slabs of Rs 4,000 for routine wards, Rs 7,500 for an ICU ward without ventilator and Rs 9,000 for an ICU ward with ventilator. These per day rates include investigations like urine routine, CBC, ECG, X-ray and ECHO.
What is new, however, is fixed pricing for key tests like HRCT, IL 6, D-Dimer, LDH. When the pandemic was at its peak, an HRCT test cost up to Rs 6,000-8,000, but can now only be charged Rs 1,995.
PRICE LIST
HRCT Rs 1,995
IL 6 Rs 1,300
Digital X-ray Rs 300
D Dimer Rs 800
CRP Rs 500
Procalcitonin Rs 1,400
Ferritin Rs 400
LDH Rs 140
AMBULANCE CHARGES
Basic Life support systems
Minimum charge Rs 2,000
Rs 75 per kilometer
Advance Life supporting system
Minimum charge Rs 3,000
Per km Rs 125
Routine ward Rs 4,000
ICU without ventilator Rs 7,500
ICU with ventilator Rs 9,000