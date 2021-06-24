Telangana: Government order on COVID treatment fees sticks to old rates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government issued a government order (GO) that caps rates for Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals in the State after the Telangana High Court had directed it to revise the same based on consultations with all stakeholders.

The GO 248 continues with the previous price slabs of Rs 4,000 for routine wards, Rs 7,500 for an ICU ward without ventilator and Rs 9,000 for an ICU ward with ventilator. These per day rates include investigations like urine routine, CBC, ECG, X-ray and ECHO.

What is new, however, is fixed pricing for key tests like HRCT, IL 6, D-Dimer, LDH. When the pandemic was at its peak, an HRCT test cost up to Rs 6,000-8,000, but can now only be charged Rs 1,995.

PRICE LIST

HRCT Rs 1,995

IL 6 Rs 1,300

Digital X-ray Rs 300

D Dimer Rs 800

CRP Rs 500

Procalcitonin Rs 1,400

Ferritin Rs 400

LDH Rs 140

AMBULANCE CHARGES