After Haribhushan, Telangana Maoist leader Sarakka too succumbs to Covid

 While Haribhushan, who suffered from bronchitis and asthma as well, died on June 21, after contracting Covid, Sarakka died the next day.  

Published: 25th June 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan reportedly died due to Covid-19

Haribhushan, who suffered from bronchitis and asthma as well, succumbed to Covid on June 21. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD/ MULUGU/ KHAMMAM: Two days after various media houses reported the death of senior Maoist leader Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan, the party leadership finally confirmed the news, on Thursday. In a statement released to the media, Communist Party of India (Maoist) State spokesperson Jagan confirmed the death of Haribhushan, the party’s central committee member and secretary of the State unit, due to Covid. He also informed the media that the party’s Indravati area committee member Siddaboina Sarakka alias Bharatakka also succumbed to the virus recently.

Siddaboina Sarakka

While Haribhushan, who suffered from bronchitis and asthma as well, died on June 21, after contracting Covid, Sarakka died the next day. Their last rites were conducted in the presence of party sympathisers and activists on June 22, after which the party leadership organised a memorial for the two leaders. Jagan also extended his deepest condolences to the family members of the victims. Sarakka was a native of Kalwapalli village under Tadvai mandal. 

Leaders ‘playing games’ with lives of activists: Sunil Dutt
Lambasting the Communist Party of India (Maoist) leadership for allegedly turning a blind eye to the health of ailing activists, Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt once again tore into the party for going back-and-forth over details regarding its leaders who died of Covid.

Addressing the media soon after Jagan released a statement confirming the deaths of Haribhushan and Sarakka, on Thursday, the SP pointed out that the Maoists had, a few days back, denied police statements regarding the demise of the senior leader. He also alleged that the party leadership was “playing games” with the lives of common activists. Going one step further, Sunil Dutt alleged that the party leaders were obstructing common activists from seeking treatment.

SP’s Request
Addressing the media, Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt pointed out that the Maoists had, a few days back, denied police statements regarding the demise of Haribhushan. He, once again, requested the ailing Maoists to join the social mainstream to get proper treatment

