Andhra police on guard as Telangana Congress takes out ‘Chalo RDS’

Former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar, along with 500 Congress activists and farmers, took out ‘Chalo Rajolibanda’.

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh police increased vigil at the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) ahead of ‘Chalo Rajolibanda’ call given by the Telangana Congress on Thursday. A huge posse of police was deployed at the RDS falling under Kosigi mandal to prevent any untoward incident. 

Former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar, along with 500 Congress activists and farmers, took out ‘Chalo Rajolibanda’. They were stopped by Karnataka police at Balgera, border of Karnataka and Telangana. Meanwhile, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy said the Telangana leaders were trying to create disputes between the farmers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for their political gains.

He said the Andhra Pradesh government was taking up project construction in its jurisdiction only to draw its rightful share. The MP further appealed to the TS leaders not to make provocative statements and to maintain cordial relations with the neighbouring State.

