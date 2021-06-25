STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mercedes Benz driver accused of killing 70-year-old, detained in Hyderabad

The hit-and-run accused had reportedly lost control of the vehicle, hitting an autorickshaw and ramming four pedestrians, killing one on the spot.

Published: 25th June 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The accused involved in the hit and run case at Shahalibanda that left one dead and four others injured has been reportedly identified and detained by the South Zone task force police for questioning on Thursday. However, the police have not revealed any details pertaining to the accused.

The Mercedes Benz driver, who took his new car out for a joyride in the city on Wednesday, lost control of the vehicle near Shahalibanda road under Hussaini Alam limits, hit an auto and rammed three pedestrians, killing a 70-year-old woman on the spot. Two others were also injured after the accused fled from the spot and rammed the car into two persons near Moghalpura area. The police state that the investigation into the incident is underway.

Mercedes Benz accident hit and run case Car accident Hyderabad
