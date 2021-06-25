STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Krishna River Management Board directs Andhra to not take up Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project

The direction came after Telangana lodged a complaint asking the board to do the same.

Published: 25th June 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna River representational image

Krishna River (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), via a letter, directed the Andhra Pradesh government not to take up construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP), unless the detailed project report (DPR) of the project was appraised by KRMB or the Central Water Commission (CWC) and sanctioned by the Apex Council, as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

KRMB member-secretary HK Meena wrote the letter following a complaint lodged with the Board by Telangana Special Chief Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar, with a request to prevail upon AP to stop the ongoing works on RLIP. Kumar, in his letter, had highlighted the failure of KRMB to send a fact-finding committee to the RLIP, as ordered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

However, the Board, in its letter to AP, blamed the AP government for the same. “The KRMB requested the Government of AP several times to nominate a nodal officer and facilitate the visit of the team to the project site. However, the government has so far not facilitated the visit citing various reasons. Owing to this, the KRMB could not ascertain if there are any violations of the NGT order in the matter,” stated Meena’s letter. The member-secretary also enclosed Telangana’s complaint with the letter written to AP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project Krishna River Central Water Commission AP Reorganisation Act
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp