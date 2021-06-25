STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More women got COVID vaccine jabs than men in 13 districts in Telangana, shows CoWIN data

These districts include Jagtial, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Siddipet, Yadadri, Sircilla and Suryapet.

Image of vaccine being administered used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While nearly four per cent more men than women have been vaccinated with at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana, in 13 districts of the State, women have outdone men when it comes to taking the jab.

An analysis of data available on the CoWIN Dashboard on first-dose recipients shows that in 13 districts, the number of women taking vaccines is higher than that of men. These districts include Jagtial, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Siddipet, Yadadri, Sircilla and Suryapet.

Their numbers are encouraging considering the State government had give men the advantage, despite creating successive priority groups eligible for the shot over the last six months.

For instance, with high-risk groups like police personnel, transport workers, panchayati raj staff, municipality staff, and more recently, pesticide shopkeepers and pujaris being declared eligible, the largely male workforce was prioritised in the State's vaccination drives.

Against all odds, women in rural areas are getting the jabs more than men. Experts said that this trend could be due to the misconception that beneficiaries must stay away from alcohol for a few days after the shot, which is discouraging men from seeking vaccines.

The difference is especially visible in Siddipet where eight per cent more women are inoculated than men, and in Yadadri and Mahabubabad, where six per cent more women have got the shots.

Overall, vaccinated men are four per cent more than women, owing to increased vaccination drives in urban areas like Hyderabad and Rangareddy.

