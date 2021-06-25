STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

One injured in clash between brothers over land dispute in Warangal

The accused and the victim's family have had a dispute over three guntas of land for two years.

Published: 25th June 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Parched agricultural land

Representational Image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  A man was seriously injured during a clash between two brothers and their families over a land dispute in Pothana Nagar under Matwada police station limits in Warangal on Thursday. The victim, Velpugonda Raju, husband of Narsampet municipal councillor Velpugonda Padma, received severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Warangal.

The local police rushed to the spot and took the accused, Velpugonda Ravi, into custody. Speaking to Express, Velpugonda Padma alleged that Ravi and his wife Lakshmi attacked her and her husband with iron rods and sticks. The councillor said that the two families had been having a dispute over three guntas of land for two years. 

She alleged that Ravi and Lakshmi asked them to meet at their residence to resolve the issue and attacked them after a heated argument. When contacted, Matwada Sub Inspector S Ashok said that a case has been registered and investigation is on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Clash between brothers Warangal
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp