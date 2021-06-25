One injured in clash between brothers over land dispute in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A man was seriously injured during a clash between two brothers and their families over a land dispute in Pothana Nagar under Matwada police station limits in Warangal on Thursday. The victim, Velpugonda Raju, husband of Narsampet municipal councillor Velpugonda Padma, received severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Warangal.

The local police rushed to the spot and took the accused, Velpugonda Ravi, into custody. Speaking to Express, Velpugonda Padma alleged that Ravi and his wife Lakshmi attacked her and her husband with iron rods and sticks. The councillor said that the two families had been having a dispute over three guntas of land for two years.

She alleged that Ravi and Lakshmi asked them to meet at their residence to resolve the issue and attacked them after a heated argument. When contacted, Matwada Sub Inspector S Ashok said that a case has been registered and investigation is on.