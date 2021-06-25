PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary celebrations to end on June 28: TRS MP K Keshava Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP K Keshava Rao, on Thursday, announced that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would participate in the closing ceremony of late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary celebrations scheduled to be held on June 28 at Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

Keshava Rao, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials, held a meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday to review the arrangements for the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations.