Telangana: After Central Prison, Warangal to lose another historic structure to development

According to sources, a new building that will function as the District Collector's camp office and residence, will replace the 135-year-old structure.

Published: 25th June 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

The District Collector's camp office and bungalow which was built during Nizam-era

The District Collector's camp office and bungalow which was built during Nizam-era. (Photo| EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Warangal is slowly losing its historical structures, one after the other. After demolishing the over a century-old Warangal Central Prison, for constructing a super-speciality hospital, the authorities concerned have decided to tear down a bungalow that was built during the Nizam era.  

According to sources, a new building that will function as the District Collector's camp office and residence, will replace the 135-year-old structure. The new building, apart from having a helipad facility, will also have a designated residence for the Additional Collector.

Located on over eight acres of land, the building was constructed in 1886 for the subedar-major of the region. The over a century-old structure, spread across two floors with a total of 12 rooms, houses some extravagant furniture items and is also adorned with quality woodwork. 

Situated in the heart of Hanamkonda, it is one of the most prominent buildings in northern Telangana. Though the authorities have been using the building as the Collector’s camp office-cum-residence for quite some time now, the decision to demolish the structure has come as a shocker to everyone.

At a time when the government is looking to demolish the Osmania General Hospital structure, in light of which heritage activists have started raising a hue and cry, Warangal citizens are not sure if the 135-year-old building in their vicinity will receive that much visibility. If not, the bungalow might bite the dust soon.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister, during his recent visit to Warangal, had given directions to this regard to the R&B officials. According to district officials, they have started preparing proposals for the same. They said that a team of engineers will soon take up a survey. A proposal will then be submitted to the government for approval, they added.

'INCLUDE RAMAPPA TEMPLE IN HERITAGE LIST'

HYDERABAD: Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod met ASI Director General V Vidyavathi in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted the State's proposal for including the Ramappa temple in UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites.  

Srinivas Goud also met A Giridhar, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and apprised him of the four-lane road part of the NH being constructed between Mahbubnagar and Jadcherla

