Telangana government sanctions 7,000 posts for seven medical colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday sanctioned 7,007 posts to be filled up in seven new Government Medical Colleges to be set up in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Jagtial and Nagarkurnool.

According to a Government Order issued by the Finance Department, the Health Department can now initiate the process to recruit personnel for these newly sanctioned posts.

The posts include professors, associate professors and assistant professors, senior and junior residents in 34 specialisations. The Finance Department had issued a GO on Wednesday, according sanction for filling 2,135 posts in the seven new medical colleges on outsourcing or contract basis.