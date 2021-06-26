STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Adilabad ryots end lives as banks refuse to release money

Chown Aravind, 35, a farmer from Thadiathnoor village in Narnoor mandal  had taken a crop loan and had suffered losses.

Farmer suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Worried over financial issues two farmers died by suicide in Adilabad. Although the government had released Rythu Bandhu amount for the farmers, the bankers did not release the money and deducted it as interest over crop loan which the farmers had taken. 

Chown Aravind, 35, a farmer from Thadiathnoor village in Narnoor Mandal had taken a crop loan and had suffered losses. To add to his owes, the money which was deposited into his account for NREGS works and through Rythu Bandhu scheme, was deducted by bank. Worried over future investment, he died by suicide. Another farmer named Jadhav Rohitdas, 40, killed himself in Devapur village in Kerameri mandal of Kumrambheem Asifabad district. 

In Asifabad district, the accounts of several farmers have been freezed. After the issue was brought to the notice of Asifabad MLA Attram Sakku, he submitted a memorandum to the bank manager requesting him to release money to the farmers. The Rythu Swaraja Vedika said that despite the instructions given by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, there was no change in attitude of bankers. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

TAGS
Farmer suicide Telangana farmer suicide Telangana farmers Rythu Bandhu scheme
