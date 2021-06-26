Dial 1905: Command centre to battle Covid-19 launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After two deadly Covid waves, Telangana has taken a major step to prepare for the impending third wave. On Friday, the State set up its own Covid Command Centre to monitor the real-time status of beds, oxygen, medicines and other necessary support for patients. The command control room will function as a data analytics wing, 24x7 call centre and also provide tele-medicine support.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the centre located on the premises of the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare. Rama Rao said the control room would enable the administration to take complete control of the situation by aggregating and handling all data related to Covid 19. It will also provide citizens with a forum to air their thoughts and seek medical guidance.

This centre will function under the Disaster Management Authority. The IT department will provide data analytics support. The control room will have an executive dashboard which can provide an overview of all the key metrics to track. At present, there are 40 call centre staffers to handle requests for telemedicine and beds. Citizens can dial 1905 and get information about the same.