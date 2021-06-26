STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dial 1905: Command centre to battle Covid-19 launched

After two deadly Covid waves, Telangana has taken a major step to prepare for the impending third wave.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the centre located on the premises of the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After two deadly Covid waves, Telangana has taken a major step to prepare for the impending third wave. On Friday, the State set up its own Covid Command Centre to monitor the real-time status of beds, oxygen, medicines and other necessary support for patients. The command control room will function as a data analytics wing, 24x7 call centre and also provide tele-medicine support.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the centre located on the premises of the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare. Rama Rao said the control room would enable the administration to take complete control of the situation by aggregating and handling all data related to Covid 19.  It will also provide citizens with a forum to air their thoughts and seek medical guidance.

This centre will function under the Disaster Management Authority. The IT department will provide data analytics support. The control room will have an executive dashboard which can provide an overview of all the key metrics to track. At present, there are 40 call centre staffers to handle requests for telemedicine and beds. Citizens can dial 1905 and get information about the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Command Centre Telangana coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp