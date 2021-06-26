Lower Manair Dam witnesses heavy inflows

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Thanks to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) is receiving heavy inflows from the Mid Manair Dam (MMD). As both the reservoirs are brimming, local farmers are hopeful that they will receive adequate quantity of irrigation water this season.

It may be mentioned here that after the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, most reservoirs, which used to reach their FRL only by September, now witness good inflows throughout the year.According to sources, the MMD has been receiving heavy inflows from the Gayatri pumphouse for the past one week.

In the meantime, the officials have also been providing about 20,000 cusecs of water from the Parvati pumphouse to the Sripada Yellampalli project for the past nine days. The Yellampalli project currently has 10.54 tmcft water.

At the same time, the officials are also lifting 18,900 cusecs of water from the Yellampalli project to Nandi Medaram and to the Gayatri pumphouse at Laxmipur in Ramadugu mandal. The LMD is currently receiving about 19,050 cusecs of water from the MMD via the 11 radial gates of the project. The Lower Manair Dam currently has 18.239 tmcft of water, as against its capacity of 24.034 tmcft.

