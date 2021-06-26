Mining dept to conduct survey to explore gold, diamond reserves in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Mines and Geology Department will conduct a thorough survey to explore gold and diamond sources at four sites in Telangana. Even as the Ministry of Mining has discouraged the department from finding gold and diamonds reserved, officials are confident that a thorough investigation at these sites will yield results.

“We will investigate the primary sources of gold and diamond in Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool districts. The Geological Survey of India has proposed an exploration for gold in Gadwal Schist belt and tungsten in Atkur,” Mining Department officials said. The State government is proposing a reservation of these areas to the NMDC.

“We did some research and found resources at these four locations. However, the Central government stated there was no possibility of unearthing resources of gold and diamond in Telangana. We will go ahead with our with the assistance of GSI officials and collect samples for testing to prove that the Telangana has gold and diamond reserves,” the officials added. The department would send proposals to the State government for financial assistance for the project. Once the government approves the proposals, the project would be initiated.