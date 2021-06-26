Telangana ministers vent ire at YSR, Jagan over Krishna row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Ministers lambasted the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday for ‘illegally’ diverting Krishna river waters for its own use. While Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud termed late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy as ‘nara roopa raakshasudu’ (humanoid monster), Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that YS Sharmila’s Rajanna Rajyam meant a prolonged illegal diversion of Krishna water to AP. Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said that the people of Telangana would not tolerate AP’s ‘goonda giri’.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Srinivas Goud alleged that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was no different from his father YSR. He recalled that YSR had filed cases against several separate Statehood activists. “The YSR government branded activists as Naxalites and killed them in encounters,” he alleged. Srinivas Goud went on to claim that YSR was responsible for the death of former Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy.

Jagadish Reddy, while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, alleged that the Opposition parties in the State were supporting the AP government in their ‘illegal water-diversion endeavours’. “Why are Telangana Congress leaders not speaking up against YSR even after his death? Do they still want to be slaves to AP leaders,” the Energy Minister asked.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had no intention of supporting AP farmers. “If Jagan Mohan Reddy heeded the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, both the Telugu states could have shared the Krishna waters amicably,” he said. Speaking at Mahbubnagar, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy warned AP leaders that they would be buried if they proceeded with the “illegal” construction of irrigation projects.