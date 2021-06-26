STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana ministers vent ire at YSR, Jagan over Krishna row

Telangana Ministers lambasted the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday for ‘illegally’ diverting Krishna river waters for its own use. 

Published: 26th June 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud

Telangana Minister for V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Ministers lambasted the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday for ‘illegally’ diverting Krishna river waters for its own use. While Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud termed late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy as ‘nara roopa raakshasudu’ (humanoid monster), Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that YS Sharmila’s Rajanna Rajyam meant a prolonged illegal diversion of Krishna water to AP. Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said that the people of Telangana would not tolerate AP’s ‘goonda giri’.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Srinivas Goud alleged that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was no different from his father YSR. He recalled that YSR had filed cases against several separate Statehood activists. “The YSR government branded activists as Naxalites and killed them in encounters,” he alleged. Srinivas Goud went on to claim that YSR was responsible for the death of former Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy.

Jagadish Reddy, while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, alleged that the Opposition parties in the State were supporting the AP government in their ‘illegal water-diversion endeavours’. “Why are Telangana Congress leaders not speaking up against YSR even after his death? Do they still want to be slaves to AP leaders,” the Energy Minister asked.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had no intention of supporting AP farmers. “If Jagan Mohan Reddy heeded the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, both the Telugu states could have shared the Krishna waters amicably,” he said. Speaking at Mahbubnagar, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy warned AP leaders that they would be buried if they proceeded with the “illegal” construction of irrigation projects. 

TAGS
Krishna water dispute water dispute Telugu states Krishna River V Srinivas Goud YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Image used for representational purpose only
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
For representational purposes
Comments

The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
