Ranganayaka Sagar & Kondapochamma to get more water this year

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: As most irrigation projects are receiving good inflows, the authorities concerned are taking measures to divert more Kaleswaram water into various tanks. According to sources, most tanks will receive a better share of water than what they had received last year.It may be recalled that during his recent visit to the district, the Chief Minister had directed the officials concerned to utilise the KLIS water to fill all lakes and other projects during this monsoon.

As per the Chief Minister’s directions, the officials are also making arrangements to store more water in both the Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs.While the authorities stored only one tmcft of water in the Ranganayaka Sagar project last year, as against its capacity of three tmcft, they are planning to store at least 1.5 to 2 tmcft of water this year, depending on the situation.

According to sources, soon after the floodwaters reach the Annapurna reservoir between Siddipet and Sircilla, the officials will divert the water to Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs and from there to various ponds and ditches below them through various canals. The authorities are also making arrangements to divert water through to some areas in Sircilla, Siddipet and Dubbaka constituencies.

Last year, a total of 387 ponds, lakes and check dams were filled with KLIS water through right and left canals of Ranganayaka Sagar project, said Siddipet Irrigation Department SE Baswaraj. While the officials stored around 8 tmcft of water in the Kondapochamma reservoir last year, they are planning to store about 10 tmcft this year.Project SE Venu said that they are making arrangements to divert the water to various ponds in some mandals of Aleru Assembly constituency, apart from Markuk and Jagdevpur mandals.